The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Insider Erika R. Caesar Sells 4,000 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TBBK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 219,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,727. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.46.
The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after buying an additional 741,476 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,896,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
About The Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
