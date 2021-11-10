The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Insider Erika R. Caesar Sells 4,000 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 219,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,727. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after buying an additional 741,476 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,896,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.