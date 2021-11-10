The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.99 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will earn $7.99 per share for the year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.44.

Shares of BNS opened at C$82.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$59.92 and a 1 year high of C$83.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

