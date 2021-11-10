The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.99 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will earn $7.99 per share for the year.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion.
Shares of BNS opened at C$82.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$59.92 and a 1 year high of C$83.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.35%.
About The Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
