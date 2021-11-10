The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 8,094,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.