The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the second quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 552.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,650 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCO opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

