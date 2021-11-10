The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,247 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $382,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,425,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,653,000 after acquiring an additional 118,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,675,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,695 shares of company stock valued at $79,394,877. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

EL opened at $347.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $353.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

