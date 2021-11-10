The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GEO opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

