The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the period. The Hackett Group makes up 2.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 2.63% of The Hackett Group worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 419,380 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 124.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 106,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 91,237 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $671.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.