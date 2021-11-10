The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Price Up 6.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 1,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 122,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
The firm has a market cap of $681.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.07.
The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)
The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.
