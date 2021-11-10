The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.82.

Shares of HD opened at $370.65 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $375.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.88. The stock has a market cap of $391.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

