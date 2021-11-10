The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Guggenheim currently has $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $136.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 11.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $377,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

