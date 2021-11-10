The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $12.67

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $13.47. The Lion Electric shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 18,442 shares trading hands.

LEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,720,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in The Lion Electric by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 496,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

