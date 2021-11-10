The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.920-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.61.

NYSE MAC opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.96.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Macerich stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of The Macerich worth $43,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

