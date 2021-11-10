The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.07 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of PNTG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $691.18 million, a P/E ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 2.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

