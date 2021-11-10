The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 335,175 shares of company stock valued at $47,997,070 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

