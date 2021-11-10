The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,134 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 197,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121,716 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,004. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.74.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

