The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,429 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.30% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $213,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Barclays raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $324.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $324.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

