The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.14

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 4569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,833,750. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

