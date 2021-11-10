The Southern Company (SO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

The Southern has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. The Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Southern to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

SO opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

