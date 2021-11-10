The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.63 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will earn $6.63 per share for the year.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TD. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

NYSE TD opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.