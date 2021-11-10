The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 181.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

