The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.14.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 181.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.