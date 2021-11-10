The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 22.3% After Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares rose 22.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $100.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Trade Desk traded as high as $85.50 and last traded at $83.82. Approximately 158,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,147,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.82, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

