The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.97

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $12.57. The Weir Group shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 2,282 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 2,150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

About The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

