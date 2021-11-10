Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 145.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,736 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.70% of Bio-Techne worth $122,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Bio-Techne by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,852 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,102,000 after acquiring an additional 133,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.76. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,562. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $292.26 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $16,263,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.