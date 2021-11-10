Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $118.50 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $118,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 145.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ANSYS by 47.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ANSYS by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 546,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

ANSYS stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.