Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $163,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 135,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,191,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $627.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,418. The stock has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $643.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $591.34 and a 200 day moving average of $532.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

