Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 116,934 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,934 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $164,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 215,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,767,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $205.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

