Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 459,854 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459,854 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.74% of Entergy worth $147,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 91.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $102.66. 4,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,796. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.39%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

