Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tesla were worth $246,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $737.73.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,847 shares of company stock valued at $192,598,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $34.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,057.84. 413,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,859,910. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 331.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $864.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $729.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.03 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

