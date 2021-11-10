Thryv (THRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Thryv to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thryv alerts:

Shares of THRY stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thryv stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Thryv at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thryv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.