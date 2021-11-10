TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TIFS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356.67 ($4.66).

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 275 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 294.29. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

