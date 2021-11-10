Tierion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00223051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00092311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

