Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 10.3% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 652,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,088,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.