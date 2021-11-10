Tiptree Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,523 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,260% compared to the typical daily volume of 553 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 95,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is 10.74%.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

