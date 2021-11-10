Titan Medical (TMDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, analysts expect Titan Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMDI opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Titan Medical worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

