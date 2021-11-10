Titan Medical (TMDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, analysts expect Titan Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TMDI opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.
