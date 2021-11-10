Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Approximately 802,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,079,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.92 and a quick ratio of 14.92. The company has a market capitalization of £16.51 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.77.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

