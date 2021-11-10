TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$157.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$154.00 to C$157.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

OTCMKTS TMXXF remained flat at $$110.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.81. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

