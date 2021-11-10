TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 12th.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Shares of TOMZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,118. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.04.

In other news, CEO Dr. Halden Stuart Shane bought 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

