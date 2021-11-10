TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 12th.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.
Shares of TOMZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,118. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.04.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.
