Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,205,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,932,682. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $210.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 281,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,576,750.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

