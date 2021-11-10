Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$124.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TMTNF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $90.40 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

