TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.25

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get TowneBank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. FMR LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.