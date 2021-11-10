TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.69.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $967.33 million, a P/E ratio of 185.51 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.