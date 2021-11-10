Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 40,253 call options on the company. This is an increase of 8,446% compared to the typical volume of 471 call options.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $82,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,776. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.