Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,635 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,931% compared to the average volume of 179 call options.

YOLO opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

