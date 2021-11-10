TradeStars 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $114,821.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. TradeStars has a market cap of $1.40 million and $114,821.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00075398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00077327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,908.53 or 0.99753499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,690.35 or 0.06992818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00020322 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

