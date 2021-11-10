Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

COOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE:COOK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 270,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,937. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77. Traeger has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

