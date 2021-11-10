TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Announces Earnings Results

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

TAC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 187,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,177. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -14.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransAlta stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

