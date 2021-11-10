Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.21.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.60 million, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76. Transcat has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,278. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Transcat by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Transcat by 9.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

