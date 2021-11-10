TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,524,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Truist lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

TRU stock opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

