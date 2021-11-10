Trevali Mining (TV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Trevali Mining to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

TV stock opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The firm has a market cap of C$197.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on TV shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

