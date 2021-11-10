Trex Company, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of TREX opened at $132.80 on Wednesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.